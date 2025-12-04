Permanent Mission of Belarus to UN: Unilateral coercive measures are an illegal instrument

"We reaffirm our support for the international community's efforts in this area. We emphasize that unilateral coercive measures are an illegal and destructive tool that is actively and with impunity used by individual UN member states in violation of international law. Let me remind you that the General Assembly resolution "International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures" was supported by 116 UN member states. This means that the overwhelming majority of states do not support the policy of illegal unilateral coercion. This policy has been imposed on us for many years as a good cause by the minority that voted against it," said Anna Grishchenko, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN. The Belarusian representative also noted the growing economic impact of sanctions: while 20 years ago, international trade grew faster than global GDP, this has changed in the last decade.