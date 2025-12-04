3.76 BYN
Permanent Mission of Belarus to UN: Unilateral coercive measures are an illegal instrument
Minsk reaffirms its support for the international community's efforts to combat illegal sanctions. This statement was made by the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN at an informal plenary session of the General Assembly dedicated to the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures.
"We reaffirm our support for the international community's efforts in this area. We emphasize that unilateral coercive measures are an illegal and destructive tool that is actively and with impunity used by individual UN member states in violation of international law. Let me remind you that the General Assembly resolution "International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures" was supported by 116 UN member states. This means that the overwhelming majority of states do not support the policy of illegal unilateral coercion. This policy has been imposed on us for many years as a good cause by the minority that voted against it," said Anna Grishchenko, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN. The Belarusian representative also noted the growing economic impact of sanctions: while 20 years ago, international trade grew faster than global GDP, this has changed in the last decade.
From the UN podium, Anna Grishchenko recalled a report by the FAO and several specialized agencies on the negative consequences for the international community of the imposition of sanctions against Belarus and Russia, two important fertilizer exporters. This has led to a sharp increase in prices for these products, which in turn has undermined the food security of several countries.