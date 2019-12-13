3.43 RUB
Prospects and cooperation - Talks between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Mongolia
On the eve of the visit of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Mongolia, the foreign ministers of the two countries harmonized their positions. The talks took place in Ulan Bator. They discussed the state and prospects of political dialog, trade and economic cooperation and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.
During the meeting, Sergei Aleinik expressed gratitude to the Mongolian Foreign Ministry for its assistance and work done to organize the first state visit of the President of Belarus in the history of bilateral relations.
