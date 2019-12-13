Prospects of cooperation between Belarus and ASEAN countries discussed in Jakarta

The international policy of the ASEAN countries is in many respects consonant with the peace-loving foreign policy of Belarus - this was voiced during the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the organization in Jakarta. However, artificial destructive obstacles are created on the way to an equal and mutually respectful dialog of international actors. Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valeri Mitskevich pointed out this from the ASEAN tribune.

Valery Mitskevich, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“At present, there are attempts to use international, including parliamentary, platforms to pursue a policy of blackmail, sanctions, imposition of imaginary ideals and values that run counter to the culture and traditions of the majority of the world's states. Such actions are an obvious violation of the generally accepted norms of international law. They contradict the spirit of democracy, the principle of free inter-parliamentary cooperation, the sovereign right of states to express and defend their views.”