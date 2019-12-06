First meeting of new parliament begins with election of leadership

The House of Representatives of the 7th convocation began its first meeting. It was opened by the head of the Central Election Commission Lydia Yermoshina. The agenda includes the choice of the leadership of the Lower House of the Belarusian parliament. Deputies have to determine the list of standing commissions.



More women hold the positions in this convocation this year.



The first decision of the deputies of the seventh convocation was adopted. Vladimir Andreichenko will head the House of Representatives. Experienced deputy, politician, Vladimir Pavlovich has been in this post for more than 10 years. He outlined the main tasks facing the Lower House of Parliament in his opening speech.



Vladimir Andreichenko emphasized the improvement of business conditions, development of innovative activities, the financial market, budgetary and social spheres, work with youth, population policy, strengthening international relations.



30 deputies were re-elected from the 6th to the 7th convocation. The Lower House has yet to choose a vice speaker, determine the list of standing commissions and their leadership.



