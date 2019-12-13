3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
First results Belarusian government delegation visit to Baku: Belarus and Azerbaijan stake on cooperation
The mutually beneficial economic cooperation, which shows positive dynamics, is the basis for the development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan.
Last year the trade turnover doubled up to $900 million. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting with his counterpart Ali Asadov in Baku. Today, it is important to determine where there is potential for development. The visit of the government delegation to Azerbaijan is aimed at this. Belarus proposes to be more actively involved in cooperation projects. A good example is the assembly of machinery at the Ganja automobile plant. It has 12,000 tractors, and we are ready to expand the range.
The machine-building complex of Belarus has been seriously represented in Azerbaijan for many years. Our farmers use this equipment. Today food security issues are the first priority for many countries. The Azerbaijani government pays a lot of attention to this, it is a very serious priority for us. We will develop our agriculture, especially the focus will be on the liberated lands that were under occupation for more than 30 years.
Food products have a special place in trade. We are already buying nuts and dried fruits and plan to sell more of our dairy products. New contracts will be signed today at the business forum. And as a result of negotiations between the prime ministers, the partners signed a memorandum on the creation of a single integrated system for veterinary and phytosanitary control. This is an important step to ensure the quality and promotion of food products in the markets of the two countries.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All