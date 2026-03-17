PM Reports to Lukashenko on Outcomes of Meeting with Lithuanian and Polish Сarriers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da8885e6-0cba-4fb3-93bf-48f013c1af22/conversions/9b5f1127-05cf-4485-a3f4-f08c0b34955b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da8885e6-0cba-4fb3-93bf-48f013c1af22/conversions/9b5f1127-05cf-4485-a3f4-f08c0b34955b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da8885e6-0cba-4fb3-93bf-48f013c1af22/conversions/9b5f1127-05cf-4485-a3f4-f08c0b34955b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da8885e6-0cba-4fb3-93bf-48f013c1af22/conversions/9b5f1127-05cf-4485-a3f4-f08c0b34955b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko received a detailed report on the results of the March 17 government meeting with Lithuanian and Polish carriers whose trucks were stranded in Belarus. This was announced by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

A meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers was held in the government on March 18. On the sidelines, journalists asked the Prime Minister about the results of the previous day's negotiations. Alexander Lukashenko instructed the carriers to resolve situation with their direct participation. The entrepreneurs, having despaired of any help from their government, turned to the Belarusian President to resolve the situation with the trucks.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Yesterday we had a productive meeting. Virtually everyone present spoke up, asked questions, and we answered them. And, let's say, following yesterday's meeting, the government reported in writing to the President its findings and proposals for addressing this situation. Just this morning, I had a conversation with the head of state, where I reported everything in detail again. Therefore, today the President has absolutely all the information he needs to make a decision."

In the fall of 2025, Lithuania unilaterally closes its border crossings. Thousands of trucks and trailers with Lithuanian registration become stranded in Belarus.

For security reasons, the country moves all transport to guarded parking areas until the issue with Vilnius is resolved. However, Lithuania is in no hurry to resolve its business problems, despite the serious challenges facing the country's entire transport industry.

The costs for carriers and recipients of goods are enormous. Lithuanian road carriers, having received no assistance from their own authorities, first turn to the European Commission. However, even there, no adequate response follows.