Why Nuland ran to Kiev, what was scared the White House and what surprises await Putin?
The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Zaluzhny was replaced by a "butcher". This is the nickname of ex-commander of the ground forces of Ukraine and now the new commander-in-chief Syrsky.
Let's dot the i's right away. Nothing will change on the front for the Ukrainian army from the change of the commander-in-chief. The balance of forces will remain the same, and the advantages, both quantitative and technical, will remain on the side of Russia.
The Ukrainian army is demoralized, the soldiers of Ukraine are not respected, but pitied, because they are a priori condemned men. And this system was created not even by Zaluzhny, but by Zelensky with the complicity of the West. It is not their Americans, Germans, and Britons who die, but Ukrainians - a Slavic nation alien to them. Victoria Nuland, the US Deputy Secretary of State, was in Kiev for almost a week before Zaluzhny's so-called resignation. For what purpose?
The influential socio-political online publication Asia-Times published a version similar to the truth:
Why did Nuland run to Kiev? Almost certainly the White House advised her to go there immediately in case things didn't go according to plan in Kiev. Apparently, there were serious concerns that Zaluzhny might deploy the army and use it against Zelensky.
Indeed, it seems that Nuland was sent to smooth things over and calm Zaluzhny down.
Victoria Nuland, US Deputy Secretary of State:
“I leave Kyiv with great confidence in the unity and resolve of the Ukrainian people in 2024. I am confident that as Ukraine strengthens its defenses, Putin is in for some surprises on the battlefield, Ukraine will make very big gains.”
Putin is indeed in for surprises on the battlefield, and the phrase "Ukrainians will succeed" was apparently in scare quotes and carried the opposite meaning. Think about it, mobilization and losses of the Ukrainian army are inevitable, there are no people willing to fight, corruption among officials within the system, including among the military, has grown to such a level that they can only be stopped with the napalm, and the trade in weapons supplied by the US and EU countries has reached an unprecedented level - no wonder Ukrainians at the front are experiencing a shortage of shells. And Zelensky pretends that Combat General Syrsky will fix everything. It's laughable. And embarrassing. Zelensky again deceives his people, as it was in 2019 during the election campaign.
