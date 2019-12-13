Why did the visit of the Belarusian President of to Africa caused a stir? - Real reasons and fears of the collective West

The visit of our President to Africa caused phantom pains for the collective West, the influence of which in this region is weakening noticeably.

Why was the pro-Western media shocked by the visit of the President of Belarus to Africa? The phantom pains of the colonizers from Europe and the United States were manifested in the ordered publications. And for the European Union this story is much more painful. Africa today is a very promising location. The continent is rich in rare-earth minerals and many commodities, including those that civilization simply needs today. Titanium, cobalt, and platinum are used to create the batteries in smartphones. And control of these fossil resources is a guarantee of energy security. That is why the emergence of three major players in Africa - the United States, Russia, and China - is predictable. But they play differently.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists:

“Speaking about this particular visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Zimbabwe, it is clear that the Western media are trying to keep their readers, their viewers blind, like a horse that is shown only one vector of movement. This vector is the confrontation with Russia, Belarus, this confrontation with the mythical dictatorial regimes existing in our countries, this is the struggle of everything good in their views against everything bad. It is clear that not a single Western media outlet makes any attempt at a slightest analysis of what has happened to Africa and what opportunities it has. All these materials are quite politicized.”