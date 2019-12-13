Results of talks between Lukashenko and Putin

Only together from now on. Belarus and Russia not only withstood the sanctions pressure together, but also found opportunities for the development of their economies. This was stated by Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin following the talks in Minsk. They lasted until late in the evening the day before.

Defence issues, the implementation of Union programs, a single gas market and prices for the coming years, import substitution. The heads of state also paid attention to strategic directions of development, first of all in the Union economy. Minsk and Moscow are beginning to work more closely.

The Presidents thanked the West, which has brought the allies closer together, given an impetus to many industrial projects and freed up niches for domestic products. Our countries will achieve impressive results through joint efforts, said the Belarusian leader. "However, the rapprochement does not affect the most important thing - the sovereignty of Belarus. Russia has no encroachments in this regard," Vladimir Putin assured.

"Russia is not interested in buying anyone. There's just no sense in it," said the Russian leader, responding to reporters when asked about such speculation.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that the same statements about the takeover were made on the eve of Vladimir Putin's visit to Minsk.