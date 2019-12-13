Results of talks between Lukashenko and Putin in Sochi summarized

President of Belarus predicts that the economy will reach the pre-sanctions level in 2024. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the eve. He also noted that more than 80% of the tasks had been accomplished within the framework of integration cooperation.

The leaders also touched upon the topic of speculation in the Western media. Journalists wrote that the meeting between the Russian President and the leader of North Korea on September 13 was part of a new plan to attack Ukraine, while North Korean volunteers were about to go to Donbass to fight.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“Westerners, Vladimir Vladimirovich, should first of all calculate how many mercenaries they have already sent there, how many are fighting there. Secondly, this is a dangerous statement on their part, because they dream about their regular military units. They are already formed in Poland near the border, you mentioned it. Military units are formed and ready to enter Ukraine. You should look into your own eye and look for a beam there, and not reproach others.”

"We have no such need, to invite people from outside for combat operations," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.