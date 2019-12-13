3.43 RUB
We do not see reciprocity so far - Lukashenko on proposals to settle relations with Poland and Lithuania
Belarus offers to settle relations with Poland and Lithuania, but so far we do not see reciprocity. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers, BelTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko told the details of how the tense situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border had been resolved recently. "We had to promise people and respond. Everyone who took part in this response deserves the highest praise. I am very grateful to you for that. But the experience is that shooting is an extreme method. It is our method, we have to master it, but it is a last resort. We must always learn to negotiate. Including the military. In this conflict, the military played the entire role. We didn't involve diplomats. But we worked in diplomatic language. We succeeded," emphasized the Belarusian leader.
"Remember and know that we do not want to go to war. We will go to war only when someone else's boot steps on our land. We will do everything diplomatically to settle our relations, first of all with our neighbors," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We propose to settle our relations with Poland and Lithuania in the same way. But so far we have not seen reciprocity. Therefore, we have to keep our ears open and keep our powder dry in the northwestern and western directions.
