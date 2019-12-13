We do not see reciprocity so far - Lukashenko on proposals to settle relations with Poland and Lithuania

Belarus offers to settle relations with Poland and Lithuania, but so far we do not see reciprocity. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko told the details of how the tense situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border had been resolved recently. "We had to promise people and respond. Everyone who took part in this response deserves the highest praise. I am very grateful to you for that. But the experience is that shooting is an extreme method. It is our method, we have to master it, but it is a last resort. We must always learn to negotiate. Including the military. In this conflict, the military played the entire role. We didn't involve diplomats. But we worked in diplomatic language. We succeeded," emphasized the Belarusian leader.