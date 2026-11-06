Analysts continue to discuss the message of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's speech at the IV Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security.

Alexander Lukashenko's political instincts suggest that the conflict in Ukraine will soon end, as fatigue with it is growing. Experts note that this understanding of the situation is based on the Belarusian leader's extensive expertise.

Olim Shirinov, political observer and board member of the Eurasia NGO (Tajikistan):

"He has a keen sense of what's happening, is familiar with the situation on the battlefield, and with what's going on in Europe today. Indeed, everyone is tired: people are dying on both sides. Europe, in turn, is growing tired of paying for this foreign war; prices are rising, industry in Europe is declining, and discontent is growing. We see unrest gathering momentum and spreading to more and more European countries. That's why, when Alexander Lukashenko says that everyone is running out of resources, it speaks volumes about general fatigue. Indeed, one gets the feeling that all of this should be resolved in the coming months."