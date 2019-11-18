Political and state system in Belarus passes another important maturity exam

High political culture and activity was demonstrated by the Belarusians when choosing their representatives in the legislative branch of power. The main result is that the political and state system in Belarus has passed another important exam for maturity. However, we will know the final assessment later, when the final results will be known, i.e. the list of 110 winners of the elections, future MPs.

In general, the activity of voters in the country amounted to more than 70%, and this is an excellent result for the parliamentary campaign, especially if we compare it with similar elections in the EU and other countries. A high turnout is not only an indicator of confidence in the democratic system, but also a standard of high political culture of the Belarusian society. This is how the head of the Central Election Commission Lidya Yermoshina commented on the voter activity.

It is worth mentioning that all the participants of the public and political campaign note the high political culture and good organization of the elections: voters, political parties, domestic and foreign observers. As of yesterday evening, there were no serious violations, especially those that could affect the will of the Belarusians. The interim reports of the observation missions will be announced today.