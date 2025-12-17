While Lithuania declares a state of emergency on the border with Belarus, citing an unprecedented threat of cigarette smuggling, official Minsk calls for a negotiating table. However, as in previous crises, Vilnius is avoiding dialogue. Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University, spoke on the program "Aktualnoye Interview" (Actual Interview) about the reasons for this behavior, the losses to businesses, and the political underpinnings of the conflict.

The expert has no doubt that the negotiating path proposed by Belarus is the only effective way to resolve the smuggling problem. He recalls that a similar call was made during the migration crisis, when a Council of Europe resolution explicitly recommended that Belarus, Lithuania, and Poland resolve the issue through negotiations. Minsk agreed, but Vilnius and Warsaw refused.

"Smuggling is one element of transnational crime. And only through joint efforts can we combat these crimes. Why? Because we have our own information, and Lithuania has its own information. If we unite, we can prevent or combat smuggling and other transnational crimes that are of concern to the international community. For example, migration, drug crimes, or cybercrime. But, unfortunately, Lithuania is currently unprepared," noted Nikita Belenchenko.

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations of Belarusian State University

According to the expert, Lithuania is not only rejecting dialogue but is also actively spreading disinformation. Thus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's position at the OSCE forum, where Minsk called for negotiations and the chairmanship was ready to mediate them, was distorted. Vilnius stated that Belarus had rejected dialogue.

"These are purely political statements that will not be followed by any constructive actions from Lithuania," the expert stated. He emphasized that these narratives are being created for a domestic audience—Lithuanian citizens, who, in his opinion, live in an "information vacuum."

Transport companies have already felt the real consequences of the Lithuanian government's political decisions, suffering millions in losses due to the closure of the checkpoint. According to Nikita Belenchenko, most of the drivers stranded with cargo are citizens of Lithuania and the EU. They are interested not in politics, but in normal working conditions.

Trucks at the Belarusian-Lithuanian border

"Their demands to the Lithuanian government are justified," the expert stated. "And the authorities' refusal to comply is simply explained by the claim that the Belarusians have 'brainwashed' the drivers."

Interestingly, Lithuania has not received the expected support from its closest ally, Poland, on this issue. The Polish Interior Minister stated that "everything is calm" on their border with Belarus.

"Poland is an amazing country for which national security is important. That is, they are more interested in maintaining a stable internal migration situation and earning money," noted Nikita Belenchenko. "The opening of virtually all checkpoints on the Belarusian-Polish border allows Poland to profit from the situation occurring on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border." This demonstrates the level of "solidarity" between Poland and the Baltic states."

Belarusian-Polish border

Commenting on Lithuania's threats to confiscate Belarusian property, the expert is confident that this will be a purely national decision, not supported by the EU. Belarus will be forced to respond to it, defending its sovereignty and interests.