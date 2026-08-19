Belarusians have succeeded in protecting their production system, industry, and agriculture. Thanks to that the country is developing confidently today.

This assessment was given by the head of the international department of the Portuguese Communist Party. A representative delegation from Portugal is working in Minsk these days.

A meeting in the House of Representatives is scheduled for August 19. Parliamentary diplomacy remains important, especially in an era of illegal sanctions. The Portuguese colleagues advocate constructive dialogue and the development of cooperation in all fields. Their approach once again confirms that Europe still has a sufficient number of socio-political forces ready to work with Belarus.