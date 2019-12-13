3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko's message of gratitude on appointment of UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus handed over to António Guterres
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on April 8. BELTA writes about it with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of interaction between the Republic of Belarus and the UN.
In addition, the Secretary General received a personal message from President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko thanking him for the appointment of the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus.
