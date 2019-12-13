3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Turkish Ambassador to Belarus: Your country has a special place in my heart
It's not easy to leave the country, which you have fallen in love with. This was stated to journalists by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Ozcan during a meeting with Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. The event was held on the occasion of the completion of the ambassador's diplomatic mission in the Republic of Belarus, BelTA writes.
"On the one hand, I am happy, as the four years of work in Belarus have gone extremely well. I enjoyed a very productive work, the environment and the opportunity for an open, trusting dialog with Belarusian colleagues, friends, despite the difficulties that have developed and are taking place in the region," the ambassador said. - On the other hand, it's not easy to leave the country you have come to love.
Belarus has taken a special place in the Ambassador's heart. "Relations with Belarus are excellent in all spheres, they are developing in a wonderful way, and we have always had the opportunity to discuss all issues with our Belarusian colleagues through dialog and the language of diplomacy. And the atmosphere that has been created has allowed us to develop relations perfectly," Mustafa Ozcan added.
