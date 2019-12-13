3.42 RUB
Permanent Representative of Belarus to United Nations: The situation in Ukraine is a direct consequence of the irresponsible policy of the West
The sphere of international security has become associated with the escalation of contradictions and rivalry. This was stated by Belarus permanent representative to Geneva Yuri Ambrazevich during the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament. The diplomat stated that the systemic foundations of international security are degraded and a new arms race is evolving. The Belarusian ambassador emphasized that ignoring the legitimate interests of others indicates either irresponsibility or a direct interest in escalating the conflict. And the current situation in Ukraine is a direct consequence of such policy of the Western countries, said the diplomat.
Belarus calls on all those, who are still inactive to do everything possible to prevent more bloodshed and stop military actions. We should all recognize that neither economic sanctions nor lethal weapons for Ukraine will help achieve this goal. On the contrary, all this will be a direct contribution to the continuation, to an even greater incitement of armed confrontation. This is definitely not the road to peace. The only effective way to achieve peace now, as always, is to recognize the legitimate and justified concerns of all interested parties without exception and to implement that recognition through negotiations and dialogue based on a genuine commitment to the principle of indivisible security.
The Permanent Representative of Belarus stressed that since 2014, Belarus had repeatedly contributed to halt the growing crisis in Ukraine and change it into a stable and lasting peace. The diplomat highlighted the efforts of the President of our country, who had personally made every effort to get the Ukrainian delegation to agree to participate in the talks with Russia, the first round of which took place on 28 February.
