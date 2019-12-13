Permanent Representative of Belarus to United Nations: The situation in Ukraine is a direct consequence of the irresponsible policy of the West

Belarus calls on all those, who are still inactive to do everything possible to prevent more bloodshed and stop military actions. We should all recognize that neither economic sanctions nor lethal weapons for Ukraine will help achieve this goal. On the contrary, all this will be a direct contribution to the continuation, to an even greater incitement of armed confrontation. This is definitely not the road to peace. The only effective way to achieve peace now, as always, is to recognize the legitimate and justified concerns of all interested parties without exception and to implement that recognition through negotiations and dialogue based on a genuine commitment to the principle of indivisible security.

Yuri Ambrazevich, permanent representative of Belarus to the UN Office in Geneva