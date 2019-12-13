Permanent Mission of Belarus in Geneva issued a statement in response to note of UN High Commissioner spokesperson

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva issued a statement in response to the position of Rupert Colville, official spokesperson of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, where he questioned the legal detention of the editor of the extremist telegram channel. The diplomatic mission once again drew attention to the fact that the competent state authorities of Belarus recognized Roman Protasevich as a suspect under several criminal cases in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Belarus, in connection with which a warrant for international search was issued against him. He was lawfully detained by the law enforcement authorities at the international airport of the Republic of Belarus.