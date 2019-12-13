EU chargé d'affaires invited to Belarusian Foreign Ministry because of violation of country's airspace

Chargé d'affaires of the European Union in the Republic of Belarus Steen Nørlov has been invited to the Foreign Ministry. In connection with the violation of the airspace of Belarus by Ukrainian UAVs on August 9, the position of the Belarusian side on this issue was brought to the European diplomat. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

"The presence of markings of EU manufacturers on a number of elements of one of the drones shot down by the Belarusian air defense forces was especially noted," the Foreign Ministry informed. - It was emphasized that such actions have the potential for a radical escalation of the military conflict, which is fraught with its serious expansion, including the EU countries."