Will Lukashenko go to the next election?

"I haven't made any decisions, honestly. I have so many problems that I have to solve right now. The time will come to make a decision. But right now, I've got to stand my ground, I've got to endure. We have to not get into some kind of a story. We have to guide our people on this very thin, fragile ice, so that we don't fall through. This is the most important thing for me now. Both my future and the future of the future government depend on this. That's why I'm doing it. Honestly, I have not thought about it, and even in my narrow family circle, with my children, we have not discussed this topic. It's not up to it now," said Alexander Lukashenko.