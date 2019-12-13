3.41 RUB
Will Lukashenko go to the next election?
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he has not yet decided whether he will run for President in the next presidential election in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, BELTA reported.
"I haven't made any decisions, honestly. I have so many problems that I have to solve right now. The time will come to make a decision. But right now, I've got to stand my ground, I've got to endure. We have to not get into some kind of a story. We have to guide our people on this very thin, fragile ice, so that we don't fall through. This is the most important thing for me now. Both my future and the future of the future government depend on this. That's why I'm doing it. Honestly, I have not thought about it, and even in my narrow family circle, with my children, we have not discussed this topic. It's not up to it now," said Alexander Lukashenko.
During the interview, Diana Panchenko shared her impressions of Minsk. According to the journalist, she liked the atmosphere of order and security. She expressed hope that Belarusians understand the main value and their main resource - peace on earth.
"And I have a question (maybe you have an answer): what will happen to all this without Lukashenko?" - Diana Panchenko asked.
The country faces elections to the parliament and the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. The President said he would do everything to help Belarusians determine their future.
