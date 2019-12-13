Proposals for new government discussed at meeting with President

The Head of State has already said several times about his intention to make an appropriate decision before the election. All the candidatures submitted for consideration by Alexander Lukashenko were analyzed during several months by the Presidential Administration, both chambers of the Parliament, the Secretariat of the Security Council and were presented on the eve of the meeting. Alexander Lukashenko has already noted that he has no special complaints about the current composition of the government. However, new decisions on the management vertical is a timely reaction to the challenges of the time. The President has a clear opinion - the team should be exclusively professionals, people who are committed to working for the result. And as it became known the night before, the Head of Dtate decided to dismiss the current government.