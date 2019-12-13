3.43 RUB
Preventing cybercrime and acts of terrorism - The Council of CIS Interior Ministers holds meeting on August 9
The meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the CIS member states was held on August 9 in Minsk.
The main task of all parties is to ensure coordination and cooperation in the fight against crime, law enforcement and other areas of activity.
This time Belarus is hosting the 50th, jubilee meeting of the Council. By the way, the first such meeting in the format of the Council of Heads of the Interior Ministry was held in August 1992, also in Minsk.
The issues on the agenda include improving interstate information interaction in the fight against cybercrime, countering destructive impact on socio-political stability, combating illegal migration. There are also plans to unite and start cooperation in the sphere of countering crimes committed with the use of information and communication technologies.
Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:
“Today, the decisions that we signed (and there are 13 of them all) are those that require immediate interaction and additional measures, because this is a concern for our countries. This is something we cannot do without. The most pressing issue is cybercrime. This issue has been discussed for a very long time and solutions have been developed to counter extremism and terrorism.”
