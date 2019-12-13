Preliminary election results: Alexander Lukashenko gets 80.08 %

Belarusians made their choice and gave the majority of votes for stability, peaceful and secure country. The Central Election Commission has released the preliminary results of the elections, and the final data will be available by Friday.



Alexander Lukashenko got 80.08% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - 10,09 %. 1.68 % of all electors voted for Anna Konopatskaya, Andrey Dmitriev got 1,21%, and Sergei Cherechen 1,15 %. The turnout across the country was more than 84 %.



