3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Preliminary election results: Alexander Lukashenko gets 80.08 %
Belarusians made their choice and gave the majority of votes for stability, peaceful and secure country. The Central Election Commission has released the preliminary results of the elections, and the final data will be available by Friday.
Alexander Lukashenko got 80.08% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - 10,09 %. 1.68 % of all electors voted for Anna Konopatskaya, Andrey Dmitriev got 1,21%, and Sergei Cherechen 1,15 %. The turnout across the country was more than 84 %.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All