Prime Minister of India receives Lukashenko's message on Belarusian-Indian relations

On March 12, Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. During the talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a message from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Belarusian-Indian relations and ways to develop them.

"In this regard, the ministers devoted the meeting to a substantive discussion of a large-scale package of bilateral, regional and global issues. The main topics were economic cooperation and specific cooperation projects. There was a complete coincidence of approaches to the need to intensify cooperation in this area, specific steps were outlined and sectors for the application of major efforts in the near and medium term were identified," the ministry said.