Belarus calls for the acceptance of a multipolar world and the indivisibility of security, and a move away from the ideology of consumerism. On November 1, Yuri Ambrazevich, Permanent Delegate of Belarus to UNESCO, addressed the organization's 43rd General Conference in Samarkand.

Attention to the lessons of the most terrible war of the past is a crucial condition for fulfilling the organization's mandate. Revising the outcome of historical events to suit political expediency is unacceptable. Yuri Ambrazevich emphasized the inadmissibility of hushing up the Soviet Union's decisive contribution to the victory over fascism, the enormous sacrifices of the USSR population, and the heroism of the Red Army soldiers, as well as ignoring the genocide of the Belarusian people.

No one had more than six minutes to express their position. This is stipulated by protocol. Only the Philippines deviated from the schedule and spoke a little longer. Belarus spoke at the UNESCO General Conference closer to noon Minsk time. This wasn't a report; the official title was a general political debate.

Yuri Ambrazevich received additional responsibilities in May. In addition to his current position as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Holy See, he also holds the position of Permanent Representative to the FAO and UNESCO, an organization dedicated to promoting peace and cooperation in education, science, and culture.

Belarus opposes the politicization of UNESCO. Although several countries directly criticized it from the podium,

Yuri Ambrazevich reiterated that this wasn't about UNESCO. The discussion was about relations with specific countries. Belarus remains ready to engage in dialogue with them.

The country has been a member of UNESCO since 1954. Belarus has four tangible and six intangible heritage sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. We expect a new addition: the Neglyubka textile traditions.

Natalia Schasnovich, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO:

"At the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, a list of UNESCO anniversaries will be approved, which will include two anniversaries in Belarus: the 200th anniversary of the birth of the ethnographer and folklorist Pavel Vasilyevich Shein, who was one of the most renowned collectors of Belarusian and Russian folklore in the 19th century, and the 100th anniversary of Ales Adamovich. Our country has three biosphere reserves and one UNESCO Learning City – Vitebsk."

Education in Belarus remains a strategic priority for investment in people; access to education is a luxury for some countries.

"Belarusian universities provide high-quality and accessible education to foreign citizens. The high competitiveness of Belarusian diplomas has been proven by many years of practice and hundreds of thousands of successful graduates from more than 100 countries. Cooperation within UNESCO is a contribution to the national economy and strengthening the social sphere, as well as to the sustainable development of each country," noted Yuri Ambrazevich.