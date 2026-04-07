President of Ghana Plans to Visit Belarus in 2026

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Belarus' Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov received copies of the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ghana to Russia and concurrently to Belarus Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, BelTA reports.

During a constructive dialogue, the parties discussed the preparation and content of the President of Ghana's planned visit to Belarus this year, as well as joint political and economic events.

They analyzed the current state and prospects of Belarusian-Ghanaian cooperation in key areas, primarily industrial cooperation, agriculture, and education. The parties reaffirmed their mutual support within international organizations. The Minister welcomed the Ghanaian side's work in multilateral forums to combat neocolonialism and human trafficking.