3.72 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.39 BYN
President of Ghana to Visit Belarus in June 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov briefed Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on the upcoming visit to Belarus by Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama, BelTA reports.
"As a serious step toward building further relations, we received an official response from the President of Ghana expressing his readiness to pay a visit to Belarus. Specific dates have been confirmed. This will take place in June (2026 – Ed.)," the minister informed.