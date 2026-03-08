Watch onlineTV Programm
President of Ghana to Visit Belarus in June 2026

Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov briefed Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on the upcoming visit to Belarus by Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama, BelTA reports.

"As a serious step toward building further relations, we received an official response from the President of Ghana expressing his readiness to pay a visit to Belarus. Specific dates have been confirmed. This will take place in June (2026 – Ed.)," the minister informed.

