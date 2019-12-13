PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

А. Lukashenko: Belarus will step in the Afghan problem

Belarus will step in the Afghan issue. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan. The President noted that Minsk is ready to work on the issues of Central Asia relying on the strong and trusting relationship with Moscow and Nur-Sultan. As for Afghanistan, Belarus intends to follow the policy line developed within the CSTO.


The issue of cooperation between Belarusian and Kazakh special services within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Space was discussed as well. On September 16, the CSTO summit will be held in Tajikistan, and the leaders of the organization will discuss further actions on Afghanistan and the common security strategy.


