President: Belarus does not renounce any clause of the the Union State Treaty, but insists on equal conditions.

A statement to this effect was made today by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Mir TV and Radio Company. The conversation also touched upon Eurasian allies, the CIS, preparations for the Great Victory anniversary, the economic and political situation in the region and the world. As for the union state, the position of the Belarusian leader remains unchanged. We also touched upon a topic that is of concern to the people of many countries today - we live and work against the backdrop of a pandemic. At the same time, the President urged not to forget that there are a lot of patients with other diseases, who also need help. As for COWID-19, its distribution in Belarus is initially associated with imported cases, whether in Minsk or Vitebsk. In general, the President called for avoiding panic and for calm action in the current environment. The situation is controllable, hiding something makes no sense. We now have only a few deaths from pneumonia, where the coronavirus has caused complications amid other serious health problems. Moreover, this year's overall mortality rate is better than in previous years. It is planned to publish detailed statistics in the near future. Alexander Lukashenko expressed the opinion that global players can use the world crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak for their own purposes. Many are already thinking about the main issue: what happens after the pandemic? In this regard, the future of the country is of concern, and that is why our President insists on the smooth operation of production facilities. All these are just fragments of a big interview with the head of the Belarusian state. It's scheduled to go on the air tomorrow.