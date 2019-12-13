3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus: Minsk and Moscow maintain course on strengthening Union State integration
Minsk and Moscow keep the course on strengthening the Union State integration. This was stated by the President of Belarus during talks with his Russian counterpart at the Palace of Independence. The leaders first discussed the bilateral agenda in a narrow format. After a short protocol, the talks lasted for almost two hours behind closed doors. The heads of state exchanged views on the most pressing topics for Minsk and Moscow, touched upon the situation in the region, options for responding to emerging challenges and threats. Our countries support each other in all areas, said Alexander Lukashenko. We are linked by projects in different areas - not only on the ground, but also in space. The Belarusian leader expressed gratitude to Russia for the possibility of joint research in orbit. This work will continue, as well as in a number of areas that require close attention at the highest and highest levels. They talked about this and not only in an extended session.
According to the head of state, in the sphere of industry, the parties plan to continue specific work on the implementation of joint import-substituting projects in microelectronics, mechanical engineering, machine tool construction, military-technical cooperation. "In other words, in directions that ensure the achievement of the goals of technological sovereignty and economic security of our states. Vladimir Vladimirovich, you and I have made all the decisions. Governments must implement them within a short timeframe.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All