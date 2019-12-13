President of Belarus: Minsk and Moscow maintain course on strengthening Union State integration

Minsk and Moscow keep the course on strengthening the Union State integration. This was stated by the President of Belarus during talks with his Russian counterpart at the Palace of Independence. The leaders first discussed the bilateral agenda in a narrow format. After a short protocol, the talks lasted for almost two hours behind closed doors. The heads of state exchanged views on the most pressing topics for Minsk and Moscow, touched upon the situation in the region, options for responding to emerging challenges and threats. Our countries support each other in all areas, said Alexander Lukashenko. We are linked by projects in different areas - not only on the ground, but also in space. The Belarusian leader expressed gratitude to Russia for the possibility of joint research in orbit. This work will continue, as well as in a number of areas that require close attention at the highest and highest levels. They talked about this and not only in an extended session.