President of Belarus at meeting with CSTO Secretary General: We are going through a difficult period in the post-Soviet space
"We are going through a difficult period in the post-Soviet space," said the President of Belarus during his meeting with the CSTO Secretary General.
Alexander Lukashenko also noted that despite a number of challenges, some conflicts have been resolved, such as misunderstanding between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is over. One should think about the future.
Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to some peculiarities of the current moment:
"You understand that we are going through a difficult period in the post-Soviet space. And first of all, this period is characterized by some conflict situations in this post-Soviet space, including in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty. I have always emphasized that it is good that at this moment in the south, in Central Asia, we have found the resolution of some conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is over. We need to think about the future, how to organize the life of two states there. It is clear that both there and there problems have been accumulated for not one, not two, not three and not five years. These are long-standing pain points, but there is a positive trend in this regard."
