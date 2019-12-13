President of Belarus: Replacing all members of the government would be wrong

Proposals on a new composition of the government were discussed at a meeting with the President today. The Head of State has already said several times about his intention to take an appropriate decision before the election. A number of consultations were held on the current composition and new candidates.



The upcoming rotation of staff in the government aims to strengthen the team. Especially now, when we are going through a difficult stage of economic turbulence and it is very important to maintain even minimal dynamics. The President frankly explained why drastic changes in the government are not needed.



It is clear that this meeting is an occasion to once again discuss in detail all the options. The Head of State himself has already noted that he has no particular complaints about the current composition of the government in terms of personalities. However, new decisions on the management vertical is a timely reaction to the challenges of the time. The President has a clear opinion - the team should be exclusively professionals, people who are committed to working for the result.

