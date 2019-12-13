PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus approves draft protocol on electronic information exchange between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam

On May 20, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 202, which approved the draft protocol on electronic exchange of information between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states on the one part and Vietnam on the other part within the framework of the electronic system of certification and verification of origin of goods, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader. The State Customs Committee is authorized to negotiate the draft protocol and sign it.

