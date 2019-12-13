President of Belarus frankly and truthfully answers tough questions about war, mobilization, fakes and fugitives

Fakes about mobilization and the strategy of the real information war. Asia and Europe for Belarus. Why is it easy for Minsk to build relations with the world giants in the East and difficult for its neighbors in the West? Amnesty, harvesting, private schools.



On Saturday, the President had a busy agenda in Khatyn. Alexander Lukashenko not only inspected the renovation of the memorial complex (construction works are very active there now), but also talked to journalists.



The conversation lasted for two and a half hours. Many of the topics discussed today were on the international agenda.



Anti-Ukrainian marches in Poland



Poles came out to protest marches against the Ukrainianization of the country. Because of the Ukrainian problems it is difficult to find a job, it became harder to live in terms of everyday life (water, electricity and travel bills have increased), it is difficult to come to terms with the amount of benefits that refugees received without seeking to work.



And it looks like the coming elections in the country are going to be difficult. "This is a policy alien to the Polish people," the Belarusian President said, speaking to reporters the day before.



"And they will have the same problems, we had in 2020 at their instigation. We won't touch them, but the people will ask them. That is why the policy will change. This policy pursued by the current Polish leadership is alien to the Polish people. They will reject this policy," said the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



"I hinted at the fact that at the time when the WWI was over, there was no Poland. There was no such state. Germany attacked Poland, occupied it and clashed with Russian lands, our lands. Poland was wiped off the face of the earth. There was a revolution in Germany in 1918, and in Russia in 1917. The Germans wanted Bolshevism to be crushed and removed at the root. And suddenly, a couple of years later, Poland shows up. That is, Poland was first wiped off the face of the earth, and then, in order to direct it against us, they recreated it. And look, we are defeated near Warsaw, and, roughly speaking, we ran away from there. And to make peace, the Treaty of Riga was signed, when they pulled away Western Belarus and Western Ukraine. The Bolsheviks had to give up the territories to Poland to stop the war. Doesn't it remind you of today's events? Everywhere Poland is in the center and is used as a puppet.



А. Lukashenko: There will be no mobilization in Belarus



Partial mobilization in Russia was also a question of the international agenda. Will it affect Belarusians somehow ?



Belarus is not going to carry out mobilization, said President Alexander Lukashenko. The head of the state also noted that there were speculations that Belarus might carry out mobilization similar to Russia. These rumors are lies, said Lukashenko.



The head of the state added that the country will be improving in terms of information policy: "We will be improving. We have to stand up and defend our home." However, one must by no means use fakes in this fight, stressed the head of state, because sooner or later the truth will be found out. "There should be no outright lies on the screen. Truth and facts must be in the basis. There must be the truth from the very beginning," the President emphasized.



