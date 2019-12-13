President of Belarus leaves for Tajikistan on working visit

The President of Belarus has left on a working visit to Tajikistan. Forge number one has left Minsk National Airport. A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in the capital of Tajikistan on September 15-17.

The CSTO summit will discuss problems of international and regional security. One of the most important issues will be the situation in Afghanistan. The leaders are expected to adopt a declaration of the Collective Security Council and sign several documents concerning peacekeeping, supplying troops with arms. This year the Shanghai Cooperation Organization marked its 20th anniversary, and the meeting of the heads of states in Dushanbe is the anniversary one. Belarus received the observer status in the SCO in 2015. A joint meeting of the SCO and CSTO leaders is also scheduled in Tajikistan.