Lukashenko: No one will drag anyone by force
The President of Belarus has signed a decree on the consideration of appeals of citizens abroad on the committed offenses. In fact, the document clarifies the mechanism under which these people can return to Belarus.
Alexander Lukashenko instructed to create a commission to decide on a case-by-case basis. It concers primarily about those who have violated the law in 2020 by participating in unsanctioned rallies, joining extremist groups, inciting hatred on the Web, threatening with violence and insulting people.
At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko stressed that "no one will drag anyone by force". Anyone who wants to return must simply be clear before the law. At the same time, the wave of indignation raised by the so-called opposition can easily be explained by the lack of funding, to which certain characters are used to.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
“They have no money. The West will only finance specific measures. Preferably, such a radical plan as in 2020: overthrow, kill the President and officials. The West will finance this. They are asking the questions: who is behind you? They are screaming that a million of them ran away from Belarus. They are like hyenas in Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine, standing on the perimeter and snapping their teeth. There are no millions there. Someone is saying 2 thousand, someone up to 4 thousand. It does not matter how many. But this is just a confirmation of their determination and ability to do something here, right up to serious terrorist attacks. And if the West sees that someone is behind them, they'll give them the money to exist. And they're afraid that some of these people (God forbid, the majority) will go to Belarus and apply to this commission. Then there is no money, because no one is behind them.”
The Attorney General explained the details. First of all, on who will make up the commission. Two-thirds of it will consist of public representatives, the names of these Belarusians are known in the country. The terms of the commission's work are also defined: one will be able to apply in writing or electronically. The term for consideration of an application is up to two months, in exceptional cases, up to three months.
