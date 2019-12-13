PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus greets Shavkat Mirziyoyev on convincing victory in presidential election in Uzbekistan

The President of Belarus held telephone conversations with his counterpart from Uzbekistan. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the presidential election. The leaders also talked about business. The relations between Minsk and Tashkent are developing, and there are big plans and further prospects for joint projects.

