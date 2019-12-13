President of Belarus wishes people of Latvia to strengthen statehood not at cost of relations with neighbors

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Latvia on the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia. BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the President.

"Our ancestors have been united by respectful, friendly relations for centuries. Belarusians have always sincerely rejoiced at the successes of their Latvian friends, had idols among Latvian cinema and pop performers. And they have never dictated to you who to choose as the leader of your country and on what path it will develop," reads the message of congratulations.

Belarus did not hesitate to open the possibility of visa-free entry to Latvia for residents of Latvia, and tens of thousands of people took advantage of it. "Thus Minsk has supported humanitarian and business contacts, added value to the neighborhood, which cannot be destroyed," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state expressed hope for a benevolent attitude to the Belarusians on the Latvian side, political maturity, civic position and choice in favor of soon overcoming all the existing contradictions.