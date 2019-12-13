3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
President of Belarus calls for further removal of barriers in EAEU
The elections in Belarus were organized and calm. People trust the authorities, are set for the evolutionary transformation of the political system. This is, perhaps, the main conclusion after a single day of voting in the country.
The election results were discussed today during working meetings at the Palace of Independence. The morning of the President started with a conversation with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev. He started working in this important post in February, and his visit to us coincided with the election campaign. However, the conversation started with economic issues. They are always at the top of the agenda. Economy is the main interest of Minsk in different integration structures, not only in the EAEU, but also in the CIS and the Union State. Belarus and Russia have advanced far here, so Alexander Lukashenko considers it quite logical to use this experience for the Eurasian Union as well.
The President calls for further removal of barriers in the EAEU
"The main thing is that we have a number of problems in the economic union itself, which should be seriously worked on. They are of an economic nature. We would like, and this should be done during your presidency, since Kazakhstan itself plays a very important role in the Union, that we remove all sorts of barriers that unfortunately still exist in our country. We need to agree on energy issues, so that we have equal opportunities."
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All