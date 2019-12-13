President of Belarus calls for further removal of barriers in EAEU

The elections in Belarus were organized and calm. People trust the authorities, are set for the evolutionary transformation of the political system. This is, perhaps, the main conclusion after a single day of voting in the country.

The election results were discussed today during working meetings at the Palace of Independence. The morning of the President started with a conversation with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev. He started working in this important post in February, and his visit to us coincided with the election campaign. However, the conversation started with economic issues. They are always at the top of the agenda. Economy is the main interest of Minsk in different integration structures, not only in the EAEU, but also in the CIS and the Union State. Belarus and Russia have advanced far here, so Alexander Lukashenko considers it quite logical to use this experience for the Eurasian Union as well.

The President calls for further removal of barriers in the EAEU