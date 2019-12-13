President of Belarus holds meeting with Constitutional Commission leaders

The draft of the new Constitution must meet the demand of the people. Alexander Lukashenko met with the heads of the Constitutional Commission Thursday to discuss the process of updating the Constitution Act. They initiated the meeting to assess the interim results of the work of the authoritative team. Its participants were instructed to develop proposals on innovations and provide for the national discussion thereof. There are thousands of ideas and proposals. All those who care about the future and want to preserve the country have become actively involved in this work.

According to Petr Miklashevich, today the members of the Constitutional Commission intend to discuss the functions and powers of the Parliament. They have already met three times in the past. They prepared amendments to the sections on fundamental human and civil rights and freedoms, the election system, and a package of proposals on the possible redistribution of powers between the President and the Government. The proposals for amending the Constitution must be submitted to the President by 1 August. The draft of the new Constitution will be widely discussed by the public at different levels before the referendum.