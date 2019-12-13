3.42 RUB
President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, BELTA reports.
A one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in Moscow on April 11. The heads of state will discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, as well as issues that require consideration at the highest level. The talks will also focus on the regional and international situation, coordination of actions to respond to the existing challenges and threats.
On April 12, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will take part in a joint event on the occasion of the Day of Cosmonautics. The heads of state will summarize the results of the mission to the ISS, where the crew of the Union State worked for the first time in history. The presidents will talk to the cosmonauts and discuss further prospects for cooperation in the space sector.
