President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, BELTA reports.

A one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in Moscow on April 11. The heads of state will discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, as well as issues that require consideration at the highest level. The talks will also focus on the regional and international situation, coordination of actions to respond to the existing challenges and threats.