President of Belarus expresses sincere condolences to Vladimir Putin

On behalf of the people of Belarus, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his sincerest condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin in connection with a series of barbaric terrorist attacks in Dagestan, the victims of which were law enforcement officers and civilians.

"We strongly condemn the inhumane attacks on religious sites, the purpose of which was to intimidate people, sow panic and distrust of each other, and disrupt the interfaith peace and harmony that have existed for centuries in friendly Dagestan. In this difficult time, I wish courage and fortitude to the families and friends of the victims to survive the irreplaceable loss, as well as speedy recovery to the victims," the letter of condolence runs.