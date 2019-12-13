President sets priorities for further development under sanctions pressure

The Palace of Independence assessed the consequences and proposed measures to minimize the impact of sanctions on the economy and the people. Belarus is not going to tolerate dictatorship and pressure, and considers counter-measures against the West as a forced response, emphasizes the President. On the other hand, the situation in Belarus is not unique: there are many examples of discrimination on the planet, when hegemonic countries unreasonably infringe the rights of other states without regard for international law. Today, this is a way to get rid of competitors and weaken integration ties. But Alexander Lukashenko is sure that one can and should use sanctions pressure for his own benefit.





The President sets tasks for development under sanctions: the saturation of the market and inadmissibility of price growth

The sanctions pressure should be regarded as an impetus for the Belarusian enterprises: they will have to increase production, particularly on those items that will be restricted for import starting new year. I am talking about the product line. The head of state instructed the government, local authorities and the parliament to support domestic producers. Maximum assistance will be provided to those wishing to occupy the domestic market. And if the governors need additional powers to make quick decisions, they must be made without delay. Today is one of the most difficult stages in the life of the country, the President stressed. And only a cohesive team of like-minded people can withstand foreign dictatorship.

President:

"We need more cohesion and commitment than ever. We need monolithic and executive power."