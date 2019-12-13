In an interview with the American broadcaster NBC, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about Belarus' participation in a special military operation in Ukraine. While answering the journalist's questions in Astana, the President thoroughly explained our country's position in the conflict and assured that Belarus had never nurtured aggressive plans towards the neighboring state.



The President was asked whether Belarus would join the Russian military operation. "We, as I have said many times before, participate in the military operation, meaning that we support Russia in every way possible. Our support is to ensure that our western borders, in this case with Poland and Lithuania, were not violated and that Russian troops were not stabbed in the back through Belarus. Initially, this was the case," said the head of state.



"Today, our involvement is that we treat both Russians and Ukrainians, feed Russians and Ukrainians, and most of all accept refugees from Ukraine. We have 400-500 of them per day. We equalize their rights completely. That's our involvement," said Alexander Lukashenko. - But we haven't killed anyone there and are not going to. First of all, no one is asking us to participate in this operation, Russia in the first place. And we do not intend to get involved in it. We have always been saying this. Well, evidently they do not want to listen to us and do not want to hear. Well, that is up to them."



