3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
President: Provisions of amended Constitution will ensure the development of Belarus under new challenges and threats
The provisions of the amended Constitution will ensure the development of Belarus under the conditions of challenges and threats. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at the session of the Security Council. Belarus is approaching the completion of the reform of the basic law of the country. All ideas and proposals have been discussed at the interactive platforms, among the workers of different spheres. But the Western countries do not like the forthcoming choice of the Belarusians.
А. Lukashenko: The West doesn't like the Belarusian referendum
The head of the state did not exclude the West's attempts to blackmail Belarus by military means. Thus, NATO forces in the region continue to grow. The phrase "temporary deployment" has disappeared from the rhetoric of the generals of the Alliance. We must not allow Poles and others to manipulate us through social networks and messengers: today it is a matter of national security.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All