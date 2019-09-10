3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Minsk Region development discussed at Palace of Independence
The problems of Minsk Region development were discussed by President Alexander Lukashenko and Governor Anatoly Isachenko. The development of the region is stable. The agro-industrial complex brings substantial profit, especially milk and meat industry. The problems of the construction industry were discussed as well. The President recommended to use the developers, who have their own equipment and materials.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All