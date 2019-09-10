PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Minsk Region development discussed at Palace of Independence

The problems of Minsk Region development were discussed by President Alexander Lukashenko and Governor Anatoly Isachenko. The development of the region is stable. The agro-industrial complex brings substantial profit, especially milk and meat industry. The problems of the construction industry were discussed as well. The President recommended to use the developers, who have their own equipment and materials.

