President receives credentials from ambassadors of 12 countries and Head of the Delegation of the European Union

The President received the credentials of the ambassadors of 12 countries and the head of the representative office of the European Union. Among representatives of diplomatic missions there are ambassador of Russia, ambassadors of the post-Soviet republics, the European Union, Central America and Africa. The start of their mission coincides with an important political event in the country - parliamentary elections.



A. Lukashenko said that development of ties with Russia is an absolute priority of Belarus’s foreign policy. At the government level, countries have already agreed on a program to deepen the integration of the Union State. More than 3 dozens of documents cover almost all areas of bilateral cooperation. But the final program will be prepared for the meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Russia scheduled for early December.