President holds meeting on oil and appoints new Deputy Prime Minister

The efficiency of the country's oil refining complex was discussed with the President today. The government is focused on working with new suppliers of black gold and building logistics for the delivery of raw materials. The search for an alternative is an opportunity to avoid monopolism in the market. This is not only an issue of energy security, but also a question of sustainability of an important sphere, which eventually affects the entire economy. Not only the needs of the domestic fuel market, but also the stable operation of the petrochemical complex enterprises are tied to the oil raw materials. By the way, the new Deputy Prime Minister will be in charge of his government from now on. Yuri Nazarov has been appointed by the head of state. Igor Lyashenko is moving to another job.



The post of Deputy Prime Minister for Yuri Nazarov is a promotion. Prior to that, he worked for almost 6 years at the head of Belarusian Pulp and paper Industry.



Although there is an inter-legal agreement with Russia, according to which Belarus should receive about 24 million tons of oil, but it is unfortunately not implemented. Despite the difficulties, the enterprises work, there are no problems with fuel in the country. Oil supplies from small companies will make it possible to get away from the monopoly and the negative that is associated with it. The oil issue remains under control.



