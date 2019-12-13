Russian President meets with Heads of Governments of EAEU and CIS

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the heads of government of the EAEC and the CIS, including Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko in Sochi, BelTA reported.

Many important events are held in Sochi these days, including a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, the Eurasian Congress, and the exhibition "Eurasia - Our Home. Particular attention was paid to the negotiations between President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The Russian leader also met with the EAEU and CIS heads of government.

"The governments of our countries are facing really big, complex tasks to promote the processes of integration building in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres. First of all, we are talking about further expansion of trade relations and increasing the involvement of our economies and businesses in the Eurasian production and transport and logistics chains, the implementation of appropriate investment and infrastructure projects," the press service of the Russian leader quoted Vladimir Putin.